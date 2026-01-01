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    Spray lance Classic 1,050 mm | Kärcher

    Kärcher spray lance with black handle and silver nozzle, isolated on a white background.

    Spray lance Classic 1,050 mm

    Order number: 4.760-855.0

    High-pressure spray lance with M 22 screw connections from the Classic series from Kärcher. Also suitable for hot water high-pressure cleaners.
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