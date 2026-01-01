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    Spray lance Classic EASY!Lock, 1050 mm | Kärcher

    Grey Kärcher spray lance with a long metal tube and ergonomic handle, isolated on a white background.

    Spray lance Classic EASY!Lock, 1050 mm

    Order number: 4.119-008.0

    High-pressure spray lance with EASY!Lock screw connections from the Classic series from Kärcher. Also suitable for Kärcher hot water high-pressure cleaners.
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