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    Spray lance extender, 1000 mm | Kärcher

    Long stainless steel lance with a grey connector on one end and a nozzle on the other, used for high-pressure cleaning.

    Spray lance extender, 1000 mm

    Order number: 4.112-048.0

    Spray lance extension with EASY!Lock connection. Length 1000 mm.
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