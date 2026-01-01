Celebrate Our New Website! Buy any 2 items and enjoy an extra 5% off sitewide. Add any e-Exclusive item for an extra RM20 off. SHOP NOW!

    Spray lance for toilets and rain gutters | Kärcher

    Curved stainless steel lance with black plastic nozzle, isolated on a white background.

    Spray lance for toilets and rain gutters

    Order number: 4.112-029.0

    Stainless steel lance WC and gutter with nozzle insert. Specially shaped for effective and hygienic cleaning of gutters and toilets.
    Request a offer