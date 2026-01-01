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    Squeegee, 300 mm, straight | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher brush strip with multiple attachment points, set against a white background.

    Squeegee, 300 mm, straight

    Order number: 4.777-324.0

    Straight squeegee, oil-resistant, 300 mm. For cleaning, kitchens, workshops, restaurants, petrol filling stations, etc.
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