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    Squeegee, 850 mm, straight | Kärcher

    Kärcher floor squeegee attachment with wheels and adjustable knobs on a metal frame.

    Squeegee, 850 mm, straight

    Order number: 4.777-401.0

    Straight, with support rollers. Squeegee blades of oil-resistant, transparent polyurethane.
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