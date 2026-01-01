Squeegee, standard, 300 mm, straight | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over RM100
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Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 4.777-008.0Straight squeegee suitable for use on all common floors. 300 mm wide.
Length (mm)
300
Quantity per Unit (Piece(s))
2
Quantity (Piece(s))
1
Colour
blue
Design
straight
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
300 x 50 x 20
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com