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    Squeegee, standard, 300 mm, straight | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher window vac replacement blade with multiple attachment points, isolated on a white background.

    Squeegee, standard, 300 mm, straight

    Order number: 4.777-008.0

    Straight squeegee suitable for use on all common floors. 300 mm wide.
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