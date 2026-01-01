Standard Dirt Eraser 10 x 6 x 2.8 cm 12 x | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 9.212-106.0Dirt eraser for deep cleaning without chemicals.
Type of dirt
Highly adhesive dirt
Dirt level
High
Quantity (Piece(s))
12
Weight per product (kg)
0
Package weight (kg)
0
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
100 60 28
Dimensions, packaged (mm)
100 60 28
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas