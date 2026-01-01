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    Standard Dirt Eraser 10 x 6 x 2.8 cm 12 x | Kärcher

    White rectangular cleaning sponge on a plain white background.

    Standard Dirt Eraser 10 x 6 x 2.8 cm 12 x

    Order number: 9.212-106.0

    Dirt eraser for deep cleaning without chemicals.
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