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    Standard squeegee, 435 mm, straight | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher floor squeegee attachment with blue rubber blade, angled view on white background.

    Standard squeegee, 435 mm, straight

    Order number: 4.777-097.0

    Straight squeegee, suitable for all common floors. Length 435 mm.
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