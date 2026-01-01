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    Steam jet nozzle 40°, 050 | Kärcher

    Brass Kärcher nozzle with engraved logo, accompanied by a black rubber O-ring, on a white background.

    Steam jet nozzle 40°, 050

    Order number: 2.885-039.0

    50° flat stream for cleaning and thawing in the steam stage, e.g. thawing sand and gravel, de-icing form work, depreserving vehicles.
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