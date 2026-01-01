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    Steam jet nozzle 40°, 070 | Kärcher

    Brass Kärcher nozzle with engraved logo, cylindrical shape, isolated on white background.

    Steam jet nozzle 40°, 070

    Order number: 2.114-006.0

    Brass steam nozzle for operation of the HDS in steam stage.
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