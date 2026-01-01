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    Steam jet nozzle 50°, 001,5 | Kärcher

    Brass nozzle with a flat, wide opening and hexagonal connector, designed for high-pressure cleaning applications.

    Steam jet nozzle 50°, 001,5

    Order number: 4.766-023.0

    Steam jet nozzle with 50°fan jet. For cleaning and thawing in steam stage. For thawing sand and gravel, de-icing formwork material or de-waxing vehicles.
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