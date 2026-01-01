Steam jet nozzle 50°, 002 | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over RM100
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Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 4.766-024.050° flat jet for cleaning and thawing operations in steam mode, e.g. thawing sand and gravel, de-icing formwork, dewaxing vehicles.
Nozzle size (mm)
2
Angle (°)
50
Connection thread
M22 x 1.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.2
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com