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    Steam jet nozzle 50° | Kärcher

    Brass nozzle with a flat, wide opening and hexagonal connector, designed for high-pressure cleaning applications.

    Steam jet nozzle 50°

    Order number: 4.116-001.0

    50° flat jet for cleaning and thawing operations in steam mode, e.g. thawing sand and gravel, de-icing formwork, dewaxing vehicles.
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