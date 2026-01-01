Celebrate Our New Website! Buy any 2 items and enjoy an extra 5% off sitewide. Add any e-Exclusive item for an extra RM20 off. SHOP NOW!

    Straight adapter for angled nozzle | Kärcher

    Metal connector with threaded ends and a central grooved section, isolated on a white background.

    Straight adapter for angled nozzle

    Order number: 5.321-992.0

    Can be attached to all miniature angled nozzles. Converts a miniature angled nozzle to a straight nozzle.
    Request a offer