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    Suction hose, NT, DN 35, length 2.5 m, electrically conductive, clip 2.0, bayonet 2.0 | Kärcher

    Coiled black Kärcher suction hose with ribbed texture and connectors on both ends, isolated on white background.

    Suction hose, NT, DN 35, length 2.5 m, electrically conductive, clip 2.0, bayonet 2.0

    Order number: 2.889-136.0

    The electrically conductive suction hose in nominal width DN 35 and with 2.5 m length is suitable for use with wet and dry vacuum cleaners.
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