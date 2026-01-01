Suction hose, NT, DN 35, length 4 m, clip 1.0, bayonet 1.0 | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 6.906-241.0The suction hose in nominal width DN 35 and with 4 m length is suitable for use with wet and dry vacuum cleaners.
Length (m)
4
Standard nominal width ( )
35
Connection on the accessory side¹⁾
Clip 1.0
Connection on the machine side²⁾
Bayonet 1.0
Quantity (Piece(s))
1
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0.8
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
430 x 430 x 110
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com