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    Suction hose, NT, DN 35, length 4 m, clip 1.0, bayonet 1.0 | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher vacuum hose coiled neatly on a white background, showing both ends with connectors.

    Suction hose, NT, DN 35, length 4 m, clip 1.0, bayonet 1.0

    Order number: 6.906-241.0

    The suction hose in nominal width DN 35 and with 4 m length is suitable for use with wet and dry vacuum cleaners.
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