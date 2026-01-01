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    Suction hose, T, DN 32, length 2.5 m, clip 1.0, click fastener | Kärcher

    Coiled black Kärcher suction hose with ribbed texture and connectors at both ends.

    Suction hose, T, DN 32, length 2.5 m, clip 1.0, click fastener

    Order number: 4.440-911.0

    The suction hose in nominal width DN 32 and with 2.5 m length is suitable for use with dry vacuum cleaners.
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