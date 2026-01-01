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    Suction hose, T, DN 35, length 2 m, Clip 2.0, click fastener | Kärcher

    Coiled grey Kärcher vacuum hose with black and yellow connectors on a white background.

    Suction hose, T, DN 35, length 2 m, Clip 2.0, click fastener

    Order number: 2.889-161.0

    The suction hose in nominal width DN 35 and with 2 m length is suitable for use with dry vacuum cleaners from Kärcher.
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