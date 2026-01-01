Suction hose, T, DN 35, length 2 m, Clip 2.0, click fastener | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 2.889-161.0The suction hose in nominal width DN 35 and with 2 m length is suitable for use with dry vacuum cleaners from Kärcher.
Length (m)
2
Standard nominal width ( )
35
Version
Standard
Connection on the accessory side¹⁾
Clip 2.0
Connection on the machine side²⁾
Click fastener
Quantity (Piece(s))
1
Colour
anthracite
Weight (kg)
0.4
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
460 x 360 x 90
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com