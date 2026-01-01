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    Suction hose with bend, NT, DN 35, length 2.5 m, clip 1.0, bayonet 1.0 | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher vacuum cleaner hose with a curved nozzle and connector, coiled on a white background.

    Suction hose with bend, NT, DN 35, length 2.5 m, clip 1.0, bayonet 1.0

    Order number: 4.440-626.0

    The suction hose with bend in nominal width DN 35 and with 2.5 m length is suitable for use with wet and dry vacuum cleaners.
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