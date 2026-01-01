Suction tube, 2 x, NT, DN 35, 550 mm long, stainless steel, suitable for: NT 27/1, NT 30/1 Tact, NT 40/1 Ap, NT 48/1, NT 50/1 Tact | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 2.889-192.0The suction tube set consists of 2 suction tubes made of high-quality stainless steel (DN 35 and 550 mm long each). For Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners.
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
551 x 80 x 39
Length (mm)
550
Quantity (Piece(s))
2
Weight (kg)
0.6
Colour
silver
Material
Stainless steel
Standard nominal width ( )
35
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.6
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information