Celebrate Our New Website! Buy any 2 items and enjoy an extra 5% off sitewide. Add any e-Exclusive item for an extra RM20 off. SHOP NOW!

    Suction tube, DN 35, 505 mm long, chrome-plated steel, suitable for: T 7/1, T 10/1 T 12/1, NT 22/1, NT 30/1, NT 40/1, NT 50/1, NT 65/2 | Kärcher

    Silver cylindrical metal tube, angled diagonally on a white background.

    Suction tube, DN 35, 505 mm long, chrome-plated steel, suitable for: T 7/1, T 10/1 T 12/1, NT 22/1, NT 30/1, NT 40/1, NT 50/1, NT 65/2

    Order number: 6.902-074.0

    Chrome-plated steel suction tube for Kärcher dry vacuum cleaners and wet and dry vacuum cleaners, nominal width DN 35 and 505 mm long.
    Request a offer