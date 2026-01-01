Suction tube, DN 35, 505 mm, stainless steel | Kärcher

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Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 6.902-154.0Suction tube made of high-quality stainless steel in DN 35 and 505 mm long for wet and dry vacuum cleaners from Kärcher.
Standard nominal width ( )
35
Quantity (Piece(s))
1
Material
Stainless steel
Length (mm)
505
Colour
silver
Weight (kg)
0.3
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
505 x 37 x 37
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com