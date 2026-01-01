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    Suction tube, DN 35, 505 mm, stainless steel | Kärcher

    Silver metal tube with a smooth surface, positioned diagonally on a white background.

    Suction tube, DN 35, 505 mm, stainless steel

    Order number: 6.902-154.0

    Suction tube made of high-quality stainless steel in DN 35 and 505 mm long for wet and dry vacuum cleaners from Kärcher.
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