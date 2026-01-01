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    Suction tube, NT, DN 35, 505 mm long, chrome-plated steel, suitable for: NT 25/1, NT 27/1, NT 30/1, NT 35/1, NT 40/1, NT 48/1, NT 50/1, NT 55/2, NT 65/2, NT 70/2, NT 70/3, NT 72/2, NT 75/1, NT 75/2, NT 611, NT 802 IV | Kärcher

    Chrome extension tube with black end cap, designed for Kärcher vacuum cleaners, placed on a white background.

    Suction tube, NT, DN 35, 505 mm long, chrome-plated steel, suitable for: NT 25/1, NT 27/1, NT 30/1, NT 35/1, NT 40/1, NT 48/1, NT 50/1, NT 55/2, NT 65/2, NT 70/2, NT 70/3, NT 72/2, NT 75/1, NT 75/2, NT 611, NT 802 IV

    Order number: 6.900-514.0

    The suction tube made of chrome-plated steel (DN 35, 505 mm long) is suitable for wet and dry vacuum cleaners from Kärcher.
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