Suction tube, NT, DN 35, 505 mm long, chrome-plated steel, suitable for: NT 25/1, NT 27/1, NT 30/1, NT 35/1, NT 40/1, NT 48/1, NT 50/1, NT 55/2, NT 65/2, NT 70/2, NT 70/3, NT 72/2, NT 75/1, NT 75/2, NT 611, NT 802 IV | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 6.900-514.0The suction tube made of chrome-plated steel (DN 35, 505 mm long) is suitable for wet and dry vacuum cleaners from Kärcher.
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
505 x 39 x 39
Length (mm)
505
Quantity (Piece(s))
1
Weight (kg)
0.3
Colour
silver
Material
Steel, chrome-plated
Standard nominal width ( )
35
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.3
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information