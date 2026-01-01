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    Suction tube, T, DN 32, length 500 mm, steel, black, suitable for: BV 5/1, T 7/1, T 10/1, T 12/1, T 15/1, T 17/1 | Kärcher

    Black cylindrical extension tube on a white background, slightly angled to the right.

    Suction tube, T, DN 32, length 500 mm, steel, black, suitable for: BV 5/1, T 7/1, T 10/1, T 12/1, T 15/1, T 17/1

    Order number: 6.906-618.0

    The black steel suction tube is suitable for Kärcher dry vacuum cleaners, nominal width DN 32, length 500 mm.
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