Suction tube, T, DN 32, length 500 mm, steel, black, suitable for: BV 5/1, T 7/1, T 10/1, T 12/1, T 15/1, T 17/1 | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 6.906-618.0The black steel suction tube is suitable for Kärcher dry vacuum cleaners, nominal width DN 32, length 500 mm.
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
500 x 32 x 32
Length (mm)
500
Quantity (Piece(s))
1
Weight (kg)
0.2
Colour
black
Material
Steel
Standard nominal width ( )
32
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.2
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information