Surface Cleaner FR 30 | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 2.642-997.0Up to 10 times greater area coverage compared with the conventional high pressure jet. Plastic casing for optimal manoeuvrability, double ceramic bearing for long working times, flexible connection joint for ergonomic handling and integrated parking position. Machine specific nozzle kit must be ordered separately.
Diameter (mm)
300
Connection thread
M 18
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
2.3
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
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