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    Surface Cleaner FR 30 | Kärcher

    Grey Kärcher surface cleaner with a brass handle and black bristles, featuring the Kärcher logo and "Professional" label.

    Surface Cleaner FR 30

    Order number: 2.642-997.0

    Up to 10 times greater area coverage compared with the conventional high pressure jet. Plastic casing for optimal manoeuvrability, double ceramic bearing for long working times, flexible connection joint for ergonomic handling and integrated parking position. Machine specific nozzle kit must be ordered separately.
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