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    Surface Cleaner FR 50 Me | Kärcher

    Kärcher surface cleaner with dual handles and wheels, featuring a circular base and brass fittings.

    Surface Cleaner FR 50 Me

    Order number: 2.111-023.0

    Hot water resistant stainless steel surface cleaner with 500 mm working width. Ideal for large areas.With double ceramic bearings, push handle, non-marking swivel castors and detergent dosing system.
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