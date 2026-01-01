Celebrate Our New Website! Buy any 2 items and enjoy an extra 5% off sitewide. Add any e-Exclusive item for an extra RM20 off. SHOP NOW!

    Swinging boom 180°, wall-mounted | Kärcher

    Kärcher wall-mounted boom with metal rods and a coiled hose, designed for industrial cleaning setups.

    Swinging boom 180°, wall-mounted

    Order number: 2.637-120.0

    Ideal for stationary HD/HDS machines from Kärcher, e.g. in washing bays: wall-mounted swivelling boom with 180° outreach for holding the high-pressure hose.
    Request a offer