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    Switchable floor nozzle, DN 32, width 280 mm, with parking hook, suitable for textile and hard surfaces | Kärcher

    Black and grey Kärcher vacuum cleaner floor nozzle with a yellow lever on a white background.

    Switchable floor nozzle, DN 32, width 280 mm, with parking hook, suitable for textile and hard surfaces

    Order number: 6.907-410.0

    Plastic switchable floor nozzle with width of 280 mm and nominal size of DN 32 for cleaning textile and hard surfaces. Includes practical parking hook.
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