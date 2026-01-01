Switchable floor nozzle, DN 35, 270 mm wide, suitable for textile and hard surfaces | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 6.906-511.0Plastic switchable floor nozzle in nominal size DN 35 and with a width of 270 mm. For cleaning textile and hard surfaces.
Standard nominal width ( )
35
Quantity (Piece(s))
1
Width (mm)
270
Colour
black
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm / )
270 x 160 / 75
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com