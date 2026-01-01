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    Switchable floor nozzle, DN 35, 270 mm wide, suitable for textile and hard surfaces | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher vacuum cleaner floor nozzle with adjustable settings, angled view on white background.

    Switchable floor nozzle, DN 35, 270 mm wide, suitable for textile and hard surfaces

    Order number: 6.906-511.0

    Plastic switchable floor nozzle in nominal size DN 35 and with a width of 270 mm. For cleaning textile and hard surfaces.
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