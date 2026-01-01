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    Switchable floor nozzle, DN 35, width 280 mm, basalt grey, with parking hook, suitable for textile and hard surfaces | Kärcher

    Kärcher vacuum cleaner floor nozzle with a yellow lever, featuring a black and grey design on a white background.

    Switchable floor nozzle, DN 35, width 280 mm, basalt grey, with parking hook, suitable for textile and hard surfaces

    Order number: 2.889-129.0

    For cleaning textile and hard surfaces: basalt grey plastic switchable floor nozzle with width of 280 mm and nominal size of DN 35. Features a practical parking hook.
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