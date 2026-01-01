Dry vacuum cleaner T 10/1 Adv | Kärcher

Our T 10/1 Adv dry vacuum cleaner is characterised by sustainability, first-class suction power, durability, a comprehensive range of accessories and an impressive price-performance ratio. Thanks to its 45 percent recycled material¹⁾ content, resources are conserved and energy requirements are reduced right from the start. As the T 10/1 Adv is ultra-quiet at only 52 dB(A) with high suction power, it is outstandingly suited to daytime cleaning and noise-sensitive locations. It is compact, tilt-proof and manoeuvrable, and has a container volume of 10 litres. The vacuum cleaner can be transported ergonomically thanks to the convenient, foldable carrying handle. Furthermore, it is durable and robust, like the chassis, housing, bumper and large wheels. The crevice nozzle and upholstery nozzle are included and can always be stored within easy reach on the T 10/1 Adv itself. Particularly extensive accessories are included in the scope of supply of the T 10/1 Adv: suction hose, antistatic bend, lightweight, height-adjustable telescopic suction tube made from aluminium, switchable floor nozzle, parquet nozzle, crevice nozzle and upholstery nozzle.

Sustainable and robust: 45% recycled content Production: reduced use of raw materials and energy. Use of recycled materials lowers CO₂ emissions. Ultra-quiet: virtually silent operation at just 52 dB(A) Perfect for daytime cleaning. Reduced noise pollution even at night. Reduces risks such as stress or hearing damage. Ergonomic, compact and user-friendly design Ergonomic transport: can be worn close to the body. Ergonomic bend and comfortable carrying handle. Space-saving and smart: quick storage made easy. Pluggable power cable Simple and quick mains cable replacement even without prior knowledge. The cleaning process can be continued seamlessly. Avoids or reduces service costs. Manual cable storage The power cable can be stored in no time. Time saver: cable storage in just a few seconds. The power cable does not become twisted and is always rolled up. Low weight Effortless transport, even with one hand. Easy to carry over steps and stairs. User-friendly operating concept Large on/off button. Quick and easy operation by foot or hand. Practical parking position for neat storage. Permanent main filter basket Durable, robust and sustainable. Made from fleece. Washable by hand at 30 °C and reusable. Comprehensive range of accessories Floor nozzle, parquet nozzle, crevice nozzle and upholstery nozzle. High-quality filter basket and filter bag made of fleece. Height-adjustable, lightweight telescopic suction tube made from aluminium. Integrated accessory storage Crevice nozzle and upholstery nozzle: stored in the machine head. Space-saving storage, always readily available. Safe and convenient transport of machine and accessories.