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    Dry vacuum cleaner T 10/1 Adv | Kärcher

    Sale
    Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaner with a long hose and two interchangeable floor nozzles on a white background.

    Dry vacuum cleaner

    T 10/1 Adv

    Order number: 1.527-308.0

    • 10 litre container, made from 45% recycled material, ultra-quiet at only 52 dB(A), ergonomic design
    • 12 metre long plug-in power cable, foldable carrying handle, integrated accessory storage
    • Floor nozzle 280 mm, parquet nozzle, aluminium telescopic suction tube, crevice nozzle, upholstery nozzle