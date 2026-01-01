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    Dry vacuum cleaner T 11/1 Classic HEPA | Kärcher

    Kärcher HEPA vacuum cleaner with a long hose and floor nozzle, grey and yellow design, on a white background.

    Dry vacuum cleaner

    T 11/1 Classic HEPA

    Order number: 1.527-199.0

    • 11-l container, lightweight, quiet, robust, good price-performance ratio
    • HEPA 14 filter (99.995% filtration efficiency), all-round bumper, cable hook
    • Floor nozzle 270 mm, plastic suction tube, HEPA 14 filter, filter basket
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