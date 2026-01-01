Celebrate Our New Website! Buy any 2 items and enjoy an extra 5% off sitewide. Add any e-Exclusive item for an extra RM20 off. SHOP NOW!

    Dry vacuum cleaner T 11/1 Classic Re!Plast | Kärcher

    Kärcher vacuum cleaner with a long hose and floor nozzle, black and yellow design, on white background.

    Dry vacuum cleaner

    T 11/1 Classic Re!Plast

    Order number: 1.527-209.0

    • 11-l container, 60% recycled content, quiet, good price-performance ratio
    • All-round bumper, cable hook, parking position for floor nozzle, accessory storage
    • Floor nozzle 270 mm, classic bend/suction hose, plastic suction tube, filter basket
    Request a offer
    ¹⁾
    All plastic parts, excluding accessories.