Dry vacuum cleaner T 11/1 Classic Re!Plast | Kärcher

Our T 11/1 Classic Re!Plast dry vacuum cleaner represents sustainability, excellent suction power, durability, robustness and excellent value for money. Made from 60 per cent recycled material¹⁾, it significantly reduces the consumption of valuable raw materials and energy during production. With an output of 850 watts, the vacuum cleaner generates a vacuum of 235 mbar/23.5 kpa, which ensures excellent suction power with low operating noise (only 61 dB[A]). This means that it can be used in noise-sensitive locations at any time. The compact dry vacuum cleaner is tilt-proof and features a carrying handle and ergonomic elbow, as well as an 11-litre hopper volume – yet weighs only 4 kilograms. This allows operators to work long intervals without fatigue and makes the vacuum cleaner easy and comfortable to transport. Accessories such as the suction tube and floor nozzle can be stored on the vacuum cleaner itself for added convenience. A fleece filter bag is included in the scope of supply.

Sustainable and innovative design containing 60% recycled materials Produced using fewer raw materials and less energy. Using recycled materials reduces CO₂ emissions. Innovative, long-lasting, robust and therefore very economical machine. Low weight Effortless, also one-handed transport over ledges and steps. Lower weight with identical container volume compared to competitor models. Designed for long periods of fatigue-free use. Very low operating noise of only 61 dB(A) Ideal for working in noise-sensitive areas and at night. Low operating noise protects the user. Integrated accessory storage Safe and convenient transport of the machine including accessories. Quick and safe storage of the power cable on the cable hook. Easy and practical parking position of the floor nozzle on the vacuum cleaner. Cable hook The power cable is always stored safely for transport.