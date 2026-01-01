Dry vacuum cleaner T 15/1 Adv | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over RM100
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Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Dry vacuum cleaner
Order number: 1.355-304.0
Voltage (V)
220 - 240
Frequency (Hz)
50 - 60
Vacuum (mbar / kPa)
185 / 18
Air flow (l/s)
40
Nominal power (W)
585
Container capacity (l)
15
Cable length (m)
12
Sound pressure level (dB(A))
52
Weight without accessories (kg)
6.9
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
10
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
430 x 255 x 420
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Read the manual online
Product information
Application areas