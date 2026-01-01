Celebrate Our New Website! Buy any 2 items and enjoy an extra 5% off sitewide. Add any e-Exclusive item for an extra RM20 off. SHOP NOW!

    Dry vacuum cleaner T 15/1 Adv | Kärcher

    Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaner with hose, floor nozzle, and brush attachment on a white background.

    Dry vacuum cleaner

    T 15/1 Adv

    Order number: 1.355-304.0

    • 12 metre long plug-in power cable, foldable carrying handle, integrated accessory storage
    • Floor nozzle 280 mm, parquet nozzle, aluminium telescopic suction tube, crevice nozzle, upholstery nozzle
    Request a offer
    ¹⁾
    All plastic parts, excluding accessories.