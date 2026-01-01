Dry vacuum cleaner T 15/1 Adv | Kärcher

The T 15/1 Adv Kärcher dry vacuum cleaner is notable for its sustainability, durability, exceptional suction power and ultra-quiet operation. It also features impressive robustness, a comprehensive range of accessories and an excellent price/performance ratio. The 45 percent recycled material¹⁾ used in production conserves resources and reduces energy requirements. The powerful T 15/1 Adv is characterised by its low-noise operation (52 dB[A]) and is in fact so ultra-quiet that it can be used for daytime cleaning and in noise-sensitive locations at any time. This vacuum cleaner is manoeuvrable and tilt-proof, with a container capacity of 15 litres. It features a carrying handle with folding function for ergonomic transportation close to the body. It is also extremely durable and robust – as is the chassis, housing, bumper and large wheels. A crevice nozzle and an upholstery nozzle are included in the scope of supply and can be stored with the vacuum cleaner for easy access at any time. The scope of supply of the T 15/1 Adv includes a wide range of accessories: suction hose, antistatic bend, lightweight and height-adjustable telescopic suction tube (aluminium), switchable floor nozzle, parquet nozzle, crevice nozzle and upholstery nozzle.

Sustainable and robust: 45% recycled content Production: reduced use of raw materials and energy. Use of recycled materials lowers CO₂ emissions. Ultra-quiet: virtually silent operation at just 52 dB(A) Perfect for daytime cleaning. Reduced noise pollution even at night. Reduces risks such as stress or hearing damage. Ergonomic, compact and user-friendly design Ergonomic transport: can be worn close to the body. Ergonomic bend and comfortable carrying handle. Space-saving and smart: quick storage made easy. Pluggable power cable Simple and quick mains cable replacement even without prior knowledge. The cleaning process can be continued seamlessly. Avoids or reduces service costs. Manual cable storage The power cable can be stored in no time. Time saver: cable storage in just a few seconds. The power cable does not become twisted and is always rolled up. Low weight Effortless transport, even with one hand. Easy to carry over steps and stairs. User-friendly operating concept Large on/off button. Quick and easy operation by foot or hand. Practical parking position for neat storage. Permanent main filter basket Durable, robust and sustainable. Made from fleece. Washable by hand at 30 °C and reusable. Comprehensive range of accessories Floor nozzle, parquet nozzle, crevice nozzle and upholstery nozzle. High-quality filter basket and filter bag made of fleece. Height-adjustable, lightweight telescopic suction tube made from aluminium. Integrated accessory storage Crevice nozzle and upholstery nozzle: stored in the machine head. Space-saving storage, always readily available. Safe and convenient transport of machine and accessories.