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    Dry vacuum cleaner T 15/1 HEPA | Kärcher

    Kärcher professional vacuum cleaner with a grey and yellow design, featuring a long hose and metal extension tube.

    Dry vacuum cleaner

    T 15/1 HEPA

    Order number: 1.355-235.0

    • 15-l container, ergonomic design, quiet, convenient foot switch
    • 15-m plug-in Gleitflex power cable, HEPA 13 filter, accessory storage
    • Floor nozzle 280 mm, telescopic suction tube, HEPA 13 filter, crevice nozzle, upholstery nozzle
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