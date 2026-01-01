Dry vacuum cleaner T 15/1 HEPA | Kärcher

The extremely quiet vacuum cleaner combines a high level of ergonomic convenience, due to integrated hose, cable and accessory storage and two parking positions for the floor nozzle, with excellent suction power and an enormous working radius.

Highly effective HEPA-13 filter Certified in accordance with test standard DIN EN 1822:2019. For the highest safety standards in hygienically sensitive areas. High filtration and separation degree of 99.95% withholds tiny particles. Very low operating noise of only 60 dB(A) Ideal for working in noise-sensitive areas and at night. Low operating noise protects the user. Integrated accessory storage The full integration of the accessories on the rear enables the user to quickly access them in any cleaning situation. Flexible cable The yellow cable is extremely tough, flexible and twist-proof.