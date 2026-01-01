Dry vacuum cleaner T 15/1 HEPA | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Dry vacuum cleaner
Order number: 1.355-235.0
Number of current phases (Ph)
1
Voltage (V)
220 - 240
Frequency (Hz)
50 - 60
Vacuum (mbar / kPa)
220 / 22
Air flow (l/s)
43
Nominal power (W)
700
Container capacity (l)
15
Standard nominal width ( )
35
Cable length (m)
15
Sound pressure level (dB(A))
60
Colour
anthracite
Weight without accessories (kg)
7.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
11.5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
434 x 316 x 400
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas