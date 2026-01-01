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    battery-powered vacuum cleaner T 9/1 Bp | Kärcher

    Kärcher vacuum cleaner with grey body, black hose, and yellow accents on a white background.

    battery-powered vacuum cleaner

    T 9/1 Bp

    Order number: 1.528-133.0

    • 9-l container, robust, low-noise, ergonomic carrying handle
    • 36 V cordless tool, eco!efficiency mode
    • Floor nozzle 280 mm, telescopic suction tube, crevice nozzle, filter basket
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