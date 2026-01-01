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    Astro aluminium window washer, 35 cm | Kärcher

    Silver squeegee with teal and grey handle, viewed from the front against a white background.

    Astro aluminium window washer, 35 cm

    Order number: 9.212-266.0

    • Ergonomic handling and non-slip
    • 35 cm, compatible with LAMPO system
    • Aluminium, PP, rubber, PA
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