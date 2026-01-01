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    Commercial vehicle washes TB | Kärcher

    Black Mercedes truck being washed in an automated car wash system, with brushes and water jets cleaning the vehicle.

    Commercial vehicle washes

    TB

    This device requires instruction

    Order number: 1.534-052.2

    • Flexible adaptation to any location
    • Four adjustable wash heights, hot-dip galvanised steel framework
    • Durable brush system, patented side brush suspension system
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