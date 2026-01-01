Commercial vehicle washes TB | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Commercial vehicle washes
This device requires instruction
Order number: 1.534-052.2
Wash bay requirement (mm)
2800 x 4800 x 5990
Wash height (mm)
3600 / 4250 / 4600 / 5050
Machine height (mm)
4539 / 5189 / 5539 / 5989
Machine height with splash guard (mm)
4597 / 5247 / 5597 / 6047
System width with Splash Guard (mm)
5000
System width with rotating side brushes (mm)
4830
Fresh water connection volume (l/min)
100
Fresh water connection pressure (bar)
4 6
Power input (kW)
5.3
Number of current phases (Ph)
3
Voltage (V)
400
Frequency (Hz)
50
Software updates available until
2031-01-01
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Application areas