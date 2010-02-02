Telescopic lance TL 10 C | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 4.762-612.0Carbon fibre telescopic lance TL 10 C. With up to 10 m reach and practical quick-release fasteners. Multifunctional use for cleaning facades, windows or solar panels.
Length of the telescopic handle (m)
2.2 - 10
Inlet temperature (°C)
max. 60
Material
Carbon
Elements
7
Connection thread
M 18
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
9.3
Scope of supply
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas