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    Telescopic lance TL 7 F | Kärcher

    Telescopic pole with yellow adjustment clips, designed for extending reach, isolated on a white background.

    Telescopic lance TL 7 F

    Order number: 4.762-609.0

    Telescopic lance TL 7 F with up to 7 m reach made from robust and lightweight glass fibre. With practical quick-release fasteners for simple retraction and extension.
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