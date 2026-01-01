Telescopic lance TL 7 H | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 4.762-610.0Multifunctional hybrid telescopic lance TL 7 H made of rigid and lightweight carbon-glass fibre mix. Telescopic thanks to quick-release fastenings. Up to 7 m reach.
Length of the telescopic handle (m)
2 - 7
Inlet temperature (°C)
max. 60
Material
Hybrid
Elements
5
Connection thread
M 18
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
4.6
Scope of supply
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas