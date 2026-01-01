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    Telescopic pole 2 x 125 cm LAMPO | Kärcher

    Telescopic pole with turquoise handle and grey tip, featuring a product label near the top.

    Telescopic pole 2 x 125 cm LAMPO

    Order number: 9.212-318.0

    Telescopic aluminium pole with D21mm and Jack Lampo adapter - in 2 pieces.
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