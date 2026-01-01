Telescopic pole 2 x 200 cm LAMPO | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 9.212-319.0Telescopic aluminium pole with D21mm and Jack Lampo adapter - in 2 pieces.
Handle length (mm)
4000
Quantity (Piece(s))
1
Weight per product (kg)
0.9
Package weight (kg)
1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
4000 x 21 x 4000
Dimensions, packaged (mm)
4000 x 21 x 4000
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas