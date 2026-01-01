Telescopic suction tube, T, DN 32, 595 - 995 mm long, chrome-plated steel, suitable for: BV 5/1, T 15/1 | Kärcher

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Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 6.903-524.0Practical telescopic suction tube made of chrome-plated steel for Kärcher dry vacuum cleaners, nominal width DN 32 and 595–995 mm long.
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
595 x 45 x 38
Length (mm)
595 - 995
Quantity (Piece(s))
1
Weight (kg)
0.6
Colour
silver
Material
Steel, chrome-plated
Standard nominal width ( )
32
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.6
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information