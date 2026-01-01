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    Telescopic suction tube, T, DN 32, 595 - 995 mm long, chrome-plated steel, suitable for: BV 5/1, T 15/1 | Kärcher

    Chrome telescopic tube with adjustable length and black plastic connector.

    Telescopic suction tube, T, DN 32, 595 - 995 mm long, chrome-plated steel, suitable for: BV 5/1, T 15/1

    Order number: 6.903-524.0

    Practical telescopic suction tube made of chrome-plated steel for Kärcher dry vacuum cleaners, nominal width DN 32 and 595–995 mm long.
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