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    TL low pressure adapter | Kärcher

    Grey Kärcher pipe clamp with brass fittings and a black handle featuring a yellow button on top.

    TL low pressure adapter

    Order number: 4.580-097.0

    TL low-pressure adapter comprising ball valve for tool-free installation on telescopic lances. Ideal for applications with rotating high-pressure brushes.
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