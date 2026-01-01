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    Transport eyelet attachment kit | Kärcher

    Close-up of a Kärcher high-pressure cleaner wheel and yellow foot pedal on a grey and black body.

    Transport eyelet attachment kit

    Order number: 2.644-053.0

    Robust transport eyelet attachment kit for the secure fixing of HDS Medium and Super Class pressure washers during transport.
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