trigger gun easyforce | Kärcher

With our patented EASY!Lock quick locks, connection is quick and easy. Unbelievably 5 times faster compared with conventional screw connections. Our EASY!Lock quick lock is just as durable and robust. At least.
Ready quicker – finished quicker.
Until now, setting up a high-pressure cleaner was very time-consuming. It involved connecting or disconnecting different interfaces. And the same was true when changing accessories. But that’s a thing of the past. Our EASY!Lock system combines the advantages of a quick coupling with those of a screw connection. And this is a time saving of about 80 %. Time needed for the actual work. Or for other important things.
Unique, quick, safe and robust.
Nothing is safer, more reliable and long-lasting than a screw connection. Nothing is as time-saving as a quick lock. But one thing is as good as the two combined: our EASY!Lock is as strong as a conventional screw connection and as flexible as a quick lock. The thread is locked via a cone. A simple 360° turn is all it takes to connect all accessories from high-pressure cleaners to nozzles – via a multiple thread with insertion aid. Quick and safe. Time and time again.
Progress is this easy.
With our innovative EASY!Lock system, weight is not an issue – it weighs no more than conventional screw connections. A small improvement with a big effect – the nozzle seal on the spray lance. This now sits radially directly in front of the retaining thread, which makes the seal far more durable and captive.