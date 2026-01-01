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    Triple nozzle, 028 | Kärcher

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner nozzle with black and gold detailing, isolated on a white background.

    Triple nozzle, 028

    Order number: 4.767-144.0

    Triple nozzle with manual nozzle changeover. Convenient spray adjustment. For machines with an injector, the low-pressure flat stream is useful for cleaning agent suction and application. Connection M 18 x 1.5.
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