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    Triple nozzle, 040 | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher spray nozzle with yellow accent, featuring a conical shape and visible internal metal components.

    Triple nozzle, 040

    Order number: 4.767-112.0

    Triple nozzle with high-pressure pencil jet (25°) and low-pressure fan jet (40°). Fast and easy jet changeover by turning the nozzle.
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